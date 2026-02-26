New Delhi, February 26: Silver prices in India remained steady on Thursday, February 26, 2026, with mild upward movement following firm global bullion cues. The white metal continued to track international commodity trends and currency fluctuations, while domestic industrial and retail demand remained stable. Market sentiment is cautiously positive amid ongoing global economic developments. Check the latest silver rates today in major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Noida.

Across most key cities, silver prices are hovering around Rs 2,88,000 per kg, reflecting marginal gains from the previous session. Analysts say silver is reacting to global bullion momentum, US economic data signals, and near term industrial demand expectations, resulting in moderate domestic price movement. Silver Rate Today, February 25, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Major Cities.

Silver Rates for February 26, 2026 (1 Kg)

City Silver Rate (1 Kg) Chennai Rs 2,88,000 Hyderabad Rs 2,88,000 New Delhi Rs 2,88,000 Mumbai Rs 2,88,000 Kolkata Rs 2,88,000 Bengaluru Rs 2,88,000 Noida / Ghaziabad Rs 2,88,000 Gurugram Rs 2,88,000 Ahmedabad Rs 2,88,000 Jaipur Rs 2,88,000 Lucknow Rs 2,88,000 Bhopal Rs 2,88,000 Jodhpur Rs 2,88,000 Srinagar* Rs 2,83,100

Note: Silver rates are indicative and exclude GST, TCS, and other applicable levies. Local market prices may vary slightly.

Despite short term fluctuations, silver continues to trade within a broader volatile range. Experts suggest that global inflation trends, US Federal Reserve commentary, industrial consumption data, and rupee movement will remain key drivers for price direction in upcoming sessions. Buyers are advised to check live local rates before making major purchases.

