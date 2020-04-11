Centre to Issue Guidelines for Extended Lockdown: Karnataka CM

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 11 (ANI): The lockdown for the next two weeks will be different from the one in force at present and the Central government will soon announce the guidelines, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said on Saturday.Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video conference with Chief Ministers today, Yediyurappa told reporters here that the PM advises them not to compromise on the lockdown. He said there have been suggestions to extend the lockdown. "PM Modi said that in the next 1-2 days, the Government of India will announce guidelines for the next 15 days. The lockdown for the next two weeks will be different from the one in force currently," he said."The Central government will issue some guidelines for employment, agriculture and industry, especially for economic activity. The government offices will continue to work with partial (presence) of employees," he added.He said the government has identified 142 hotspots across India and precautionary measures need to be taken in those hotspots.Karnataka Chief Minister's Office said that Prime Minister Modi suggested to the Chief Ministers not to think of sending workers held up in cities to villages as village people will not accept them.It said the Prime Minister expressed concern over increasing cases and disease possibly entering the community level.The Chief Minister's Office said Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah suggested taking strict measures to prevent hoarding of essential goods and black-marketing.The country is under 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. It will end on April 14. (ANI)

