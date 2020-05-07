C'garh: Two More COVID-19 Patients Discharged; Active Cases 21

Raipur, May 7 (PTI) Two more COVID-19 patients, including a health personnel, were discharged from a government-run hospital at Raipur in Chhattisgarh on Thursday after they recovered from the infection, officials said.

With this, the total number of discharged patients has reached 38 in the state, which now has 21 active cases, they said.

"A 35-year-old nursing officer of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur and a 25-year-old migrant labourer, both men, were discharged this afternoon after their two consecutive tests came out negative for the infection," a public relations officer of the AIIMS here told PTI.

The migrant labourer, hailing from Jharkhand, was kept along with other labourers from his state at a camp in Surajpur district of the state, he said.

"Now, 21 patients, including a police constable and some migrant labourers, are undergoing treatment in the isolation ward of the institute and their condiction is stable," he added.

The COVID-19 figures in Chhttisgarh are as follows: Positive cases 59; new cases zero; deaths zero; discharged 38; active cases 21; people tested so far 22,188.

