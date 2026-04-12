India is in mourning following the death of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2026, at the age of 92. The iconic vocalist, whose career spanned over eight decades, died at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital due to multi-organ failure. In the hours following her passing, a poignant video of Bhosle discussing her final wish has gone viral, reflecting her lifelong devotion to music. Asha Bhosle No More: Legendary Singer Calls Herself ‘Last Mughal’ of Bollywood in Viral Video – WATCH.

Asha Bhosle's Last Wish

The viral clips originate from an appearance Bhosle made on the podcast Couple of Things, hosted by actor Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol. During the interview, the veteran singer spoke candidly about how she envisioned her end, stating that she wanted her final moments to be synonymous with her craft.

"My only wish is to die singing (Meri khud ki iccha aisi hai ki gaate gaate hi main chali jau)," Bhosle told the hosts. "I have nothing left to learn. Singing is my life; I have been doing it since I was three years old. I spent my entire life in it."

Reflecting on her 82-year journey in the film industry, she added, "I will be the happiest if I keep singing through my last days."

Medical Complications and Passing

Bhosle was admitted to the hospital on Saturday evening, April 11, after experiencing severe exhaustion and a chest infection. Despite the efforts of medical teams, her condition deteriorated overnight.

Hospital officials confirmed that the singer suffered a cardiac arrest and subsequent pulmonary complications, leading to multi-organ failure on Sunday morning. Her son, Anand Bhosle, and granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, were present at the hospital to confirm the news to the media.

A Legendary Career

Born on September 8, 1933, Asha Bhosle began her professional career in 1943. While she initially lived in the shadow of her elder sister, the late Lata Mangeshkar, she eventually carved out a unique identity through her versatility.

Bhosle was renowned for her ability to master any genre, from the soulful ghazals of Umrao Jaan to the high-energy cabaret tracks of the 1970s. With over 12,000 recorded songs across multiple languages, she was recognised by Guinness World Records as the most recorded artist in music history. ‘For Us, Tai Was Family,' Sachin Tendulkar Condoles Asha Bhosle’s Passing.

Asha Bhosle's Funeral Details

The Maharashtra government has announced that Asha Bhosle will be cremated with full state honours. Her mortal remains will be kept at her Lower Parel residence on Monday morning to allow the public and members of the film fraternity to pay their last respects. The final rites are scheduled for 4:00 PM at Shivaji Park.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2026 05:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).