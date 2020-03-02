Chhattisgarh Block Education Officer Served Notice After Govt School Students Take out Pro-CAA Rally

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Mar 2 (ANI): A show-cause notice to the Block Education Officer has been issued on Monday by HR Som, District Education Officer, after students of a government school took out a rally in support of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Rajnandgaon on February 28."A show-cause notice has been issued to the Block Education Officer," Som told ANI.He also said that a report has been demanded regarding the reason for the pro-CAA rally and action will be taken after submission of the report.The rally was taken out by students of a government school even though the Chhattisgarh government is in opposition to CAA. (ANI)

