Chhattisgarh CM Seeks Rs 30,000-crore Assistance from Centre

New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding an assistance of Rs30,000 crore for the state to deal with the economic fallout of the coronavirus lockdown.

He also requested the prime minister to immediately release Rs 10,000 crore of the total amount, so that assistance could be given to industry, business, service and agriculture sectors. He said the assistance would be for the next three months for operation of relief and welfare schemes and relaxation in the economic activities related to revenue generation in the state. PTI SKC

