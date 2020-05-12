China Launches Two Satellites Xingyun-2 01 and 02 to Test Space-Based Communications Technology

Representative image of A satellite (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Beijing, May 12: China on Tuesday successfully launched two satellites to test the space-based Internet of Things (IoT) communications technology.

The satellites, Xingyun-2 01 and 02, were launched by a Kuaizhou-1A (KZ-1A) carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China.

They have successfully entered their planned orbit, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

