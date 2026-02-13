Mumbai, February 13: China’s market regulator has officially released a comprehensive set of anti-monopoly guidelines aimed at curbing the dominant influence of the country’s internet technology giants. The new rules, issued on Friday by the national market watchdog, are designed to foster fair competition and prevent large-scale digital platforms from engaging in predatory pricing or exploitative consumer practices.

The regulations represent a significant shift in how the Chinese government monitors the digital economy. By targeting specific technical and contractual tactics used by technology firms, authorities aim to create a more level playing field for smaller merchants and protect the financial interests of domestic consumers. FTC To Appeal Ruling in Favour of Meta in Antitrust Case, Alleges Social Media Giant ‘Illegally Maintained a Monopoly’ via Instagram and WhatsApp.

Algorithmic Transparency and Pricing Controls

A primary focus of the new guidelines is the sophisticated algorithms used by internet platforms to manage traffic and determine pricing. The government has explicitly warned companies against using these technologies to coordinate price fixing or traffic distribution with competitors, a practice that previously reduced market transparency.

Furthermore, the watchdog has banned the industry tactic known as "all-network lowest price" requirements. Under the new rules, dominant platforms are prohibited from forcing sellers to lower their prices on their site simply because a discount was offered on a rival platform. This ensures that merchants maintain greater control over their own pricing strategies across different digital storefronts.

Restrictions on Exclusive Partnerships

The guidelines strictly prohibit forced exclusive partnerships, preventing major platforms from requiring merchants to work solely with their application. Unless a valid justification is provided and approved, platforms can no longer penalise sellers for listing products or services on competing digital marketplaces.

Smaller platforms have also been warned. The regulator clarified that even non-dominant entities could face monopoly charges if they require merchants to provide them with "equal or better" deals than those offered to competitors. These measures are intended to prevent coercive contracting practices that have historically restricted the growth of new market entrants.

Consumer Protection and Data Usage

To ensure pricing fairness, the regulator has advised platforms not to use consumer data, such as transaction history, device types, or individual spending habits, to charge different prices to different users for the same service. This practice, commonly referred to as "big data price discrimination", is now under closer scrutiny. Social Media Deepfakes Crackdown: Government Asks Meta, YouTube and Other Platforms To Label, Take Down AI-Generated Content Within 3 Hours.

This regulatory update follows recent efforts by China to strengthen oversight of emerging technologies. In December, the government proposed strict rules for artificial intelligence to protect minors, ensuring that chatbots and AI systems do not generate content promoting gambling, self-harm, or violence. Together, these measures signal a broader effort to formalise the digital economy and improve corporate accountability.

