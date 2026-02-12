Chinese snowboarder Liu Jiayu, a prominent figure in the sport and a silver medallist at the PyeongChang 2018 Games, suffered a heavy fall during the women's halfpipe qualifying event at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics on Wednesday. The incident, which occurred during her second run, briefly halted competition and raised immediate concerns for the veteran athlete's well-being. Sturla Laegreid's Ex-Girlfriend Responds to ‘Live TV Cheating Confession’ by 2026 Winter Olympics Medallist.

Liu Jiayu Suffers Fall During Women's Half Pipe Event

Chinese snowboarder Liu Jiayu takes a worrisome fall on this afternoon’s Women’s Half Pipe during Milano-Cortina 2026. Hoping for a healthy recovery! pic.twitter.com/N4ulRvjPlV — @nicmartinezva.bsky.social (@nicmartinezva) February 11, 2026

Liu Jiayu Carried On Stretcher

#Chinese snowboarder Liu Jiayu crashed during the women’s halfpipe qualification at the Milan Winter #Olympics2026 on Feb 11, losing control after her final jump and hitting her head on landing. #MilanoCortinaOlympic2026 pic.twitter.com/4fquj0Elqh — Shanghai Daily (@shanghaidaily) February 11, 2026

Incident Details

The 33-year-old Liu lost control at her final takeoff, crashing headfirst into the pipe. She remained motionless for several minutes following the impact, prompting medical personnel to swiftly attend to her. Eyewitnesses reported that the toe edge of her snowboard appeared to catch in the snow, sending her slamming face-first into the bottom of the halfpipe in what is known in snowboarding parlance as a "Scorpion" wreck. She was subsequently placed on a rescue sled and transported to the on-site medical centre for evaluation.

Medical Update and Outlook

Following initial assessments and further medical examinations, it has been confirmed that Liu Jiayu has not sustained any spinal abnormalities. While she received treatment for a head injury, medical staff indicated that a cervical spine injury was unlikely. The Chinese snowboard team manager, who accompanied her to the hospital, confirmed that imaging results showed no issues with her spine and that she remained conscious throughout the ordeal. This positive update will come as a relief to her team and fans, though her immediate return to competition remains uncertain. Once Convicted of Theft and Fraud Against Teammate, Julia Simon Wins Gold at 2026 Winter Olympics.

Chinese Team's Performance

Despite Liu Jiayu's unfortunate incident, other Chinese athletes demonstrated strong performances in the halfpipe qualifying rounds. Veteran Cai Xuetong, also competing in her fifth Winter Olympics, successfully secured a place in the women's halfpipe final, finishing fifth with a score of 83.00 points. Teammate Wu Shaotong also advanced, qualifying in 12th position. In the men's halfpipe qualification, Chinese snowboarder Wang Ziyang finished 10th with a second-run score of 80.50 points, earning him a spot in the final.

Looking Ahead

The women's halfpipe final is scheduled for Thursday at Livigno Snow Park, where Cai Xuetong and Wu Shaotong will compete for medals. The men's final is set for Friday. The snowboarding community will undoubtedly be wishing Liu Jiayu a swift recovery as the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics continue.

