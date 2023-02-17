Washington, February 17: The Intelligence Community has no indication that the three objects that were shot down in the past days were the surveillance craft from China, United States President Joe Biden said on Thursday. Biden added that he expects to talk with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Delivering remarks on the United States' response to recent aerial objects, Biden said, "The Intelligence Community's current assessment is that these 3 objects were most likely balloons tied to private companies or research institutions studying weather or conducting other scientific research." Chinese Spy Balloon: Electronic Sensors Recovered From Downed Suspected Balloon, Says US Military.

The US shot down the giant balloon, which China claimed to be a civilian airship used for research mainly meteorological, on February 4 after it hovered over the country for a week. Chinese 'Spy' Balloon Row: China Slams US for Adding Six Chinese Entities in Trade Blacklist.

"I want to be clear, we don't have any evidence that there's been a sudden increase in the number of objects in the sky. We're now just seeing more of them partially because of the steps we've taken to increase our radars," he added. Biden further stated that all those 3 objects can be related to the Chinese spy balloon program or they were surveillance vehicles from any other country.