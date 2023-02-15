Amid the ongoing dispute between China and US over spy balloons, China has slammed United States for Blacklisting six chinese entities. China slammed US after Washington adding six Chinese entities to its trade blacklist, The decision by US comes after a Chinese balloon was detected over the United States last week and shot down, reports Reuters. "China hopes the U.S. will stop unreasonable suppression of Chinese enterprises, and will take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises," China's commerce ministry said. Chinese Spy Balloon: Taiwan Says It Has Not Spotted Any Chinese Surveillance Balloons Amid China-US Dispute Over Spy Balloons.

China Slams US

China slams U.S. for blacklisting six Chinese entities https://t.co/42WgsNxkWT pic.twitter.com/5lmTgjNMRb — Reuters (@Reuters) February 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)