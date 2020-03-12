Civil Aviation Secretary Reviews Preparedness to Evacuate Indians from Coronavirus-hit Iran

New Delhi [India], Mar 12 (ANI): Pradeep Singh Kharola, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, on Thursday chaired a meeting with different government agencies and stakeholders to review preparedness for the evacuation of Indian citizens from coronavirus-hit Iran.With fresh cases reported from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Ladakh, the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 has gone up to 73, the Union Health Ministry said earlier.The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday declared the coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic' and expressed deep concern.Coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan city of China, has so far spread to more than 90 countries, infecting over 1,20,000 people. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)