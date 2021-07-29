Popular comedians Kenny Sebastian, Mallika Dua, Kaneez Surka, Amit Tandon and Aakash Gupta among others are all set to make everyone laugh with their acts on Netflix's Comedy Premium League. As per a statement issued by the streaming giant, 'Comedy Premium League' will have six episodes and it will explore multiple formats of comedy including improv, skit, stand-up, punchlines, and roast. Monica, O My Darling: Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte’s First Look From Netflix’s Project Out (Watch Video).

YouTube sensation and actor Prajakta Koli will be seen as the host of the upcoming comedy show, wherein Aadar Malik, Prashasti Singh, Rahul Dua, Rahul Subramanian, Rohan Joshi, Rytasha Rathore, Samay Raina, Sumaira Shaikh, Sumukhi Suresh, Tanmay Bhat and Urooj Ashfaq will also perform. Decoupled: R Madhavan Wraps Up Shoot of His Upcoming Netflix Show, Shares Still Reading a Book.

Comedy Premium League Premiere Date

On Thursday, the makers even unveiled the trailer of the show. In the trailer, we can see filmmaker Anurag Kashyap marking his special appearance. Produced by OML, 'Comedy Premium League' is scheduled to release on August 20.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)