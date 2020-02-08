Cong to Do Much Better, Delhi Exit Polls to Fail Like in Haryana, Maharashtra: DPCC Chief

New Delhi [India], Feb 8 (ANI): As exit polls have projected winning of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi for a third consecutive term, Congress leader Subhash Chopra on Saturday said his party will perform much better and these predictions will be proved 'wrong' in the same way they were failed in Haryana and Maharashtra. "I do not believe in exit polls. During Haryana Assembly polls, exit polls gave 8 seats to Congress and similarly very low seats were predicted for the party in Maharashtra. Exit polls failed for both the states," Chopra told ANI here."This time too exit polls are going to fail. BJP will not get even 20 seats and Kejriwal is not going to form government in Delhi. I am hoping Congress is going to do much better than what exit polls are showing. Let us wait till results are out," he added. Reacting to Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari's claim of forming the government in the national capital with over 48 seats, Chopra said the "BJP will not even secure 20 seats".Earlier today, Tiwari claimed that BJP will emerge victorious in the Delhi Assembly polls, stating that "all exit polls will fail and BJP will come into power with over 48 seats.""All these exit polls will fail. Save this tweet of mine. BJP will form the government in Delhi with over 48 seats in Delhi. Now, please do not find an excuse to blame Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs)," Tiwari tweeted in Hindi soon after polling in Delhi concluded.The exit polls have predicted that the ruling AAP will return to power with an impressive victory in the Delhi election with the BJP expected to improve its numbers but finishing a distant second.The counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

