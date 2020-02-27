Congress Leader Condemns Delhi Violence; Slams BJP''s Mishra

Nagpur, Feb 26 (PTI)Congress leader Amol Deshmukh on Wednesday condemned the violence in Delhi and lashed out at BJP politician Kapil Mishra and his followers for "instigating" riots in the national capital.

Deshmukh, national coordinator, AICCresearch department, said igniting fanaticism will not give lasting societal harmony or economic growth.

Deshmukh, in a press release here, said, "I condemn the deliberate instigation of communal riots (in parts of Delhi) by BJP leader Mr Kapil Mishra and his followers.

"Nearly 18 people have died (the toll has crossed two dozens) and we as Indians stand in thought and spirit with their near and dear ones.

"Many more than 150 have been injured who require medical care and attention to prevent any further loss of life."

He reiterated his party's opposition to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the issue on which violence broke out in Delhi.

"Maharashtra is the state of Shivaji Maharaj where communalism is not tolerated (like anywhere else in India) and the youth of Maharashtra condemns this act and stand against CAA and such riots," Deshmukh said.

He also targeted the BJP and the RSS.

"I stand firm to fight against such goons and the very thought and action they bring in the society. They have been blinded in the name of a religion for socio-political gains by communal political parties and organisations like the BJP and the RSS."

"Many in the society now consider Muslims as non- equals. This propagation has been acting as double-edged sword - on one side creating societal disharmony and on other side Hindu vote consolidation for the BJP," alleged Deshmukh.

The Congress leader said fanaticism had done no good to any society.

"Please quote me one example from anywhere in the world where igniting fanaticism has given lasting societal harmony and growth of that country," he said.

