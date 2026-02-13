Kolkata, February 13: A disagreement over French fries turned deadly in Texas after an 18-year-old was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing his friend inside a West Fort Worth apartment complex.

The Fort Worth Police Department said officers responded around 6:30 p.m. on January 28 to an apartment complex on Jeremiah Drive near Alemeda Street in Fort Worth, Texas. At the scene, they found 19-year-old Jarvis Davis with a gunshot wound to the head. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he died hours later. Texas Shocker: Man Swings From High-Rise Construction Site Crane in Downtown Austin, Video Goes Viral.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that Davis died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Detectives identified the suspect as 18-year-old Lemarques Darden, who also lived at the same apartment complex in Texas. Investigators said the argument began when Davis was eating food from Wingstop while sitting with friends and his girlfriend. After Darden, who had finished his meal, asked for some of Davis’ French fries and was refused, the dispute escalated. Texas Shocker: Man Shoots Co-Worker to Death For Taking Long Breaks at Work, Was Obsessed With Her.

Police allege the confrontation ended with Darden shooting Davis in the head before fleeing the scene. He was taken into custody the following day and has been charged with murder.

The fatal shooting has shocked residents in Fort Worth, raising concerns about how quickly minor disagreements can escalate into deadly violence in Texas communities.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (CBS News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2026 07:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).