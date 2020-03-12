Containment Zones to Be Created to Stop Virus Spread in Pune

Pune, Mar 12 (PTI) The Pune district administration has decided to enforce "containment program" in the localities where confirmed cases of coronavirus infection were found, a senior official said here on Thursday.

The number of coronavirus patients in the city rose to nine earlier in the day with another person testing positive.

"A containment zone will be enforced in three- kilometre radius from the place of stay of the patients who tested positive," said divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar.

"People are advised not to go to these areas as we are going to enforce restrictions on movement in these containment zones," he added.

Further, there will be a "buffer zone" in the radius of five km from the patients' residence.

"We expect cooperation and support from people," the commissioner added.

District Collector Naval Kishore Ram said house-to- house surveys and screening for coronavirus symptoms would be conducted in containment zones.

All public events of the government, congregations have been suspended and people are advised not to travel if it is not unnecessary.

"We are also discouraging people from going to crowded places," said Mhaisekar.

As senior citizens are more vulnerable, utmost care should be taken of them, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)