Coronavirus: 4 Foreign Tourists Who Arrived in Kashmir to Be Sent Back to Delhi

Srinagar, Mar 18 (PTI) Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday said they will send back to Delhi four foreign tourists, who arrived in the Valley on the first day of the ban on entry of foreign tourists to curb spread of coronavirus.

"Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary has said that four foreign tourists who arrived in Srinagar today (Wednesday) are being sent back tomorrow (Thursday)," an official spokesman said.

The presence of the foreign tourists including an Italian couple, led to commotion around Dal Lake where they had gone for a Shikara ride.

The locals questioned the government's intent in allowing the foreign tourists to enter the valley on the day a ban was imposed on their visit to Kashmir as a precautionary measure in view of coronavirus outbreak.

However, Chaudhary said the tourists were not aware of the ban that had come into force on late Tuesday night.

He said the tourists were already in the country and there was nothing to worry about as they had undergone all necessary tests and quarantine.

The deputy commissioner said the tourists were screened and isolated despite being asymptotic but in view of government's order banning entry of foreign tourists in J&K, they will be asked to leave.

