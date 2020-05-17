Coronavirus-infected Woman Dies in Srinagar, J-K Toll Reaches 13

Srinagar, May 17 (PTI) A 29-year-old woman, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died here on Sunday, raising the death toll to 13 in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The woman from Habba Kadal area of Srinagar died in the afternoon at CD Hospital here, nodal officer COVID-19, GMC Srinagar, Dr Salim Khan said.

He said the woman was previously operated in SMHS Hospital here by ENT surgeons for Ludwig's angina (submandibular abscess) and mediastinitis and had septic shock.

"She was shifted to Surgical ICU there and tested positive for COVID-19. She was taken to CD Hospital two days back where she died today," Khan said.

With her death, the number of coronavirus-related deaths in the Union Territory has risen to 13.

