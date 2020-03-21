Coronavirus : Malls, Spa Centres Closed in Noida

Gautam Budh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 21 (ANI): In order to help contain the spread of coronavirus, Noida Police on Friday ordered the closure of all malls, spa-centres in the region, informed Rannvijay Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).The police has also imposed section 144 in the region, the official informed. Only chemist shops, general stores, vegetable and fruits shops are allowed to function.All the major markets of the area would remain closed till April 2.The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has now crosses up to 200, including 32 foreigners, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. (ANI)

