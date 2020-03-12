Coronavirus: PVR to Shut Down Theatres in Delhi, Kerala, J-K Till March 31

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], Mar 12 (ANI): Amid growing concerns with respect to coronavirus pandemic, multiplex chain PVR cinemas on Thursday announced that all their cinema halls in Kerala, New Delhi and the UT of Jammu and Kashmir will remain shut till 31st March.This comes after Government's advisory to keep multiplexes shut till March 31.The official announcement was made on Thursday on the Twitter handle of the multiplex chain along with an official media note. "This is with reference to the advisory issued by states of Kerala, Delhi and UT of Jammu & Kashmir to shut down all cinema Halls till 31st March 2020 as a precautionary and preventive measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19," read the official statement."All of us at PVR have the utmost concern for the safety and wellbeing of each of our guests, and in the same context, we fully respect the decision of respective state governments and UT Administration," the statement further read.The statement from the multiplex chain also said, "We also look forward to continuing to serve our guests in the States of Kerala, Delhi and UT of Jammu and offering them a world-class movie-going experience 1st April 2020 onwards."Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that all cinema halls in the national capital will remain shut till March 31 to help contain the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

