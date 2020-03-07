Coronavirus Toll by Friday

World. (File Image)

Paris, Mar 6 (AFP) The number of novel coronavirus cases in the world rose to 100,842, including 3,456 deaths, across 92 countries and territories by Friday, according to a report compiled by AFP from official sources.

Since 1700 GMT Thursday, 3,332 new contaminations and 110 new deaths were identified.

China - excluding the territories of Hong Kong and Macau - where the epidemic emerged at the end of December, had 80,552 cases, of which 3,042 were fatal. There were 143 new infections and 30 deaths there since 1700 GMT Thursday.

Outside China, a total of 20,290 cases have been recorded around the world since the epidemic began, including 414 deaths.

There have been 3,189 new cases and 80 new deaths outside China since 1700 GMT Thursday.

The most affected countries after China are: South Korea (6,284 cases, 42 deaths), Italy (4,636 cases, 197 deaths), Iran (4,747 cases, 124 deaths) and France (577 cases, nine deaths).

Since Thursday 1700 GMT, China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, the United States, France, Spain and the Netherlands have recorded new deaths. In Italy, there were 49 more fatalities.

Serbia, the Vatican, Slovakia, Peru, Togo, the Palestinian territories and Bhutan have confirmed the first cases on their soil.

Asia has recorded a total at 1700 GMT Friday of 88,389 cases (3,101 deaths), Europe 7,112 cases (214 deaths), Middle East 5,003 cases (127 deaths), US and Canada 194 cases (12 deaths), Oceania 68 cases (two deaths), Latin America and the Caribbean 34 cases, Africa 42 cases.

This assessment was carried out using data collected by AFP offices from the competent national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO). (AFP)

