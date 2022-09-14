Bengaluru, Sep 14: Indian Premier League (IPL) side Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) congratulated Dinesh Karthik on his inclusion in the India side for the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia next month, saying the franchise "couldn't be more happy". "We couldn't be more happy for you, @DineshKarthik! Special comeback from a special player," tweeted RCB and posted a short video with the caption, "Dreams do come true".https://www.latestly.com/agency-news/india-vs-australia-2022-glenn-maxwell-believes-aaron-finch-will-find-form-in-upcoming-tour-of-india-4203827.html
In response to RCB's appreciation on social media, Karthik gave a big 'thank you' to the franchise. "Thanks @RCBTweets for being an integral part of the journey and helping me achieve my dream. Most importantly to all the RCB fans who chant RCB, RCB even when am in my blues representing team INDIA, I LOVE YOU GUYS. THANKS @malolanr @CoachHesson, SANJAY BANGAR, @basu2013, S SRIRAM," tweeted Karthik
