Melbourne, Sep 14: Charismatic Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has predicted the country's T20I skipper Aaron Finch will find form in the upcoming series against India, given that the 35-year-old "enjoys batting there". Australia are set to tour India for a three-match T20I series beginning in Mohali on September 20, followed by games in Nagpur (Sept 23) and Hyderabad (Sept 25). The games are crucial for both teams as it will provide ideal preparation for the ICC T20 World Cup Down Under in October-November.https://www.latestly.com/agency-news/michael-hussey-david-saker-appointed-as-coaching-consultants-of-england-for-t20-world-cup-in-september-4203625.html
"He'll (Finch) certainly enjoy having these game in India, he enjoys batting there," Maxwell was quoted as saying by The West Australian during the unveiling of Australia's jersey for the T20 World Cup on Wednesday. "Once he gets out on the field and takes control of the team out there, he's been able to focus on the job at hand really well and that's a credit to him," Maxwell said.
While Finch's ODI form has dropped off, the 35-year-old has averaged 30.87 in T20s this year coming in as opener and Maxwell emphasised his value as captain. "Obviously it wasn't the easiest time for him in one-day cricket but his attitude has never changed. He was brilliant with the strategy side of thing. It's a very underrated thing in T20. Don't discount his value as captain," added Maxwell. On Australia's defence of the T20 World Cup title, Maxwell added the pressure of playing at home will definitely be there on the players' minds. "We have a very similar squad to the one that won 12 months ago. Playing in Australia will be a big part of it, playing in front our home fans, family and friends which comes with that added pressure as well."
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 14, 2022 04:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).