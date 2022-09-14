Finch has endured a prolonged poor form dating back to the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE, though Australia lifted their maiden T20 WC Trophy. Finch's form slump continued on the historic tour of Pakistan, IPL 2022, the ODI series against New Zealand recently and a couple of other series in between. It forced Finch to finally retire from ODI cricket at the conclusion of the ODI series against New Zealand, which Australia won in Cairns 3-0. Finch, though, will continue to lead the side in the T20 World Cup at home next month.

"He'll (Finch) certainly enjoy having these game in India, he enjoys batting there," Maxwell was quoted as saying by The West Australian during the unveiling of Australia's jersey for the T20 World Cup on Wednesday. "Once he gets out on the field and takes control of the team out there, he's been able to focus on the job at hand really well and that's a credit to him," Maxwell said.

While Finch's ODI form has dropped off, the 35-year-old has averaged 30.87 in T20s this year coming in as opener and Maxwell emphasised his value as captain. "Obviously it wasn't the easiest time for him in one-day cricket but his attitude has never changed. He was brilliant with the strategy side of thing. It's a very underrated thing in T20. Don't discount his value as captain," added Maxwell. On Australia's defence of the T20 World Cup title, Maxwell added the pressure of playing at home will definitely be there on the players' minds. "We have a very similar squad to the one that won 12 months ago. Playing in Australia will be a big part of it, playing in front our home fans, family and friends which comes with that added pressure as well."