Bengaluru, November 28: Amid a series of developments indicating a clear leadership tussle within the ruling Congress in Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar said on Friday that he is not in a hurry for anything, asserting that he may visit Delhi soon. Earlier, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge stated that both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar would be called to Delhi and the issue would be resolved. Further, both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar responded on social media, defending their positions. The community seers have also come out in the open to defend Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. Karnataka CM Row: Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Meets Congress MLAs Amidst Leadership Stir in State.

“I am in no hurry. I may go to Delhi. I have a lot of work there. The Parliament’s winter session is about to begin, and I need to meet Members of Parliament,” said Shivakumar. During the Delhi visit, Shivakumar said that the Congress office in Delhi is like a temple for all party workers in the city. “The Delhi office gives us guidance,” he said. Responding to a question about the Vokkaliga community standing behind him, Shivakumar said that the party is important for him, and Congress is his community. “I come from the Vokkaliga community, and people from that community may love me, but my commitment is to all communities, including the backward classes, Scheduled Castes, and minorities. Vokkaligas too are part of the backward classes,” he said. ‘Word Power Is World Power’: DK Shivakumar’s Cryptic X Post Heats Up Karnataka Power Tussle Amid Mallikarjun Kharge’s Move to Contain Crisis.

Asked about the BJP giving a different interpretation to his recent visit to Mumbai, he said that he does not respond to the BJP’s interpretations. “My close friend was hospitalised due to ill health. I visited to enquire about his condition, stayed for an hour, and returned,” he said. Shivakumar further said that the Union government is not supporting us on the maize price issue, adding that the Centre has fixed the price of maize at Rs 2,400 per quintal, but farmers are getting only Rs 1,600 to Rs 1,800 in the market. “The Union government is not helping farmers, so we need to go and submit a request. We have decided to convene a meeting of all factory owners. We will urge the Centre to procure maize,” he said.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

