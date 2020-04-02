COVID-19: 5 Districts in Karnataka to Be Declared 'red Zones'

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 2 (ANI): The Karnataka government has decided to declare five districts in the state, which have a high number of COVID-19 cases, as 'red zones'.The five districts, including Bengaluru Urban, will be noticed as 'red zones' that house a large number of COVID-19 positive cases and has a higher number of people in home quarantine, according to Dr Sudhakar, Medical Education Minister.Besides Bengaluru Urban, Chikaballapura, which is also the district of Medical Education Minister, Mysuru, Uttara Kannada and Mangalore (Dakshina Kannada) will be identified as 'red zones' that may have more restrictions in future."The number of cases in these clusters are increasing day by day," said Sudhakar, adding that more attention will be given on them.After a positive case in a pharmaceutical company in Nanjanagudu of Mysore zone, the number has increased to 16, which includes 14 coronavirus infected patients from the same company and two others. More than 1,463 are in quarantine.The colour coding comes amid a spike in positive cases in Bengaluru and the rest of the state, taking the total tally to 105 that includes eight people, who have completely recovered and three people who have died.The Karnataka government is also looking for around 371 people who may have been associated with the Tablighi Jamaat, a religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin area.Health officials are on alert in Tumakuru after a 60-year-old person from the region, who attended this congregation, died due to COVID-19. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)