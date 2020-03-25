COVID-19: All Andhra-Telangana Borders Closed

Krishna/Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 25 (ANI): All the borders between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have been sealed amid lockdown here in the view of novel coronavirus outbreak.Nuzividu Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) B Srinivasulu inspected the interstate check post at Tiruvuru."All the borders between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are shut down. All transport to Telangana are stopped. The public should understand that this decision is taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus, and should cooperate with the police. People should follow self-isolation, for the health of society," Srinivasulu said.The Deputy Superintendent of Police further said that people are allowed to come out from 5 AM to 8 AM only for procuring daily needs.The police made arrangements that every person maintains 3-feet distance with another at market area, he said.Meanwhile, the police are restricting people from moving on the roads in Srikalahasti temple town, Chittoor. Section 144, which prohibits assembly of four or more people in an area of CrPC has been imposed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.However, people still are coming out on roads but police officials are sending them back. Earlier on Monday, the Andhra Pradesh state government had ordered a state-wide lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.According to ICMR, India has reported about 536 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and 10 deaths till date. (ANI)

