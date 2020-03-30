COVID-19: Assam Govt Announces Package Befitting 72 Lakh Families

Guwahati, Mar 30 (PTI) The Assam government announced on Monday a special package benefitting 72 lakh families, as the ongoing lockdown has rendered a large number of people in the state jobless.

The government decided at a meeting that construction of embankments, work at tea gardens and farming would start from April 1 though the lockdown would still be in force.

Altogether 2.78 lakh registered construction workers and all families not covered by the National Food Security Act will receive one-time assistance of Rs 1,000 from the government, an official release said,

