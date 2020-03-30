COVID-19 Cases in Rajasthan Rise to 79

Jaipur, Mar 30 (PTI) The number of novel coronavirus cases in Rajasthan rose to 79 on Monday after 20 people, including seven evacuees from Iran, tested positive for the deadly infection, officials said.

Ten confirmed cases were reported from Ramganj Bazaar in Jaipur. They are the family members of the person who was tested positive after returning from Oman, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said.

The 20 cases include seven evacuees who landed at Jodhpur airport in two batches recently, Singh said, adding that people must remain indoors, otherwise, situation might deteriorate.

A person from Alwar also tested positive. He had travelled from Philippines with another person who was found positive on Sunday, the official said.

Another person, who had visited a private hospital in Bhilwara where three doctors and nine nursing staff initially tested positive, was also infected, Singh said.

The total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state has risen to 79, he said.

So far, 26 positive cases have been found in Bhilwara, followed by Jaipur (20), Jhunjhunu and Jodhpur (7 each), Ajmer (4), Pratapgarh and Dungarpur (2 each), Pali, Sikar, Alwar and Churu (one each). officials said.

Health Minister Raghu Sharma said the active surveillance team of the medical department had screened 3.26-crore members of over 78.74-lakh families in the state.

He said 302 people were currently admitted in isolation in the districts of the state. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)