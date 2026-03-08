Balochistan [Pakistan], March 8 (ANI): Three young men were shot dead by unidentified gunmen in the Parom area of Panjgur district, highlighting the continuing violence in Balochistan. The victims were identified as Niaz Baloch, son of Allah Bakhsh; Zakir Baloch, son of Abdeen; and Amar Ali, son of Ali Jan.

Local sources stated that armed assailants opened fire on the men before escaping from the scene. The motive behind the attack has not been officially confirmed, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, residents and local circles alleged that the killings were carried out by an armed network often referred to as a "death squad." The term is commonly used by Baloch nationalist groups, activists and rights organisations to describe alleged militias they claim operate with the backing of state institutions in Balochistan. However, Pakistani authorities have not publicly responded to these accusations.

The incident comes amid a series of violent episodes in the province that have drawn condemnation from civil society groups. The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) denounced several recent attacks, warning that civilians, intellectuals and cultural figures are increasingly being targeted in Balochistan.

In its statement, the group highlighted the killing of Dilawar Khan, a lecturer at the University of Balochistan's Kharan sub-campus. According to the BYC, armed men opened fire on him outside the campus on the morning of March 4.

Khan died in the attack, while his colleague Bilal Ahmed, a resident of Panjgur, sustained serious injuries and was later moved to Quetta for treatment.

BYC also referred to the killing of Balochi-language singer Talib Nazeer in the Buleda area of Kech district. The singer was reportedly shot dead inside his own home.

The BYC described the incident as part of a broader pattern of violence against artists and voices promoting Balochi culture and identity, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

Another case cited by the group involved Fateh Baloch, a driver from the Mashkay region of Awaran district. His family claims he was detained near a military camp on January 13 while transporting passengers.

Around six weeks later, his body, bearing multiple bullet wounds, was discovered in the Mashkay River.

Calling these incidents serious violations of international human rights law, the BYC urged the United Nations and international rights organisations to take notice and initiate independent investigations. Pakistani authorities had not issued an immediate response to the allegations, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

