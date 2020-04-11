COVID-19 : Govt Extends Life Insurance Cover to over 1 Lakh FCI Employees

New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): Food and Consumer Affairs Minister, Ram Vilas Paswan on Friday announced that more than one lakh Food Corporation of India (FCI) employees, including 80 thousand workers, have been given life insurance cover for a period of 6 months starting March 24, in the backdrop of COVID-19."FCI is engaged in 24x7 work to ensure supply of food grains throughout the country during the coronavirus infection in India. More than one lakh employees of FCI, including 80 thousand workers, have been given life insurance cover in case of death due to COVID-19," tweeted Paswan.In another Tweet, he added: "The insurance cover is for a period of 6 months, starting March 24. FCI labourers will get 15 lakhs, contract labourers 10 lakhs and other personnel 25 to 35 lakhs, in case of death from COVID-19 while on duty."With 896 COVID-19 cases reported in the country in the last 24 hours, India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 6,761 on Friday, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.(ANI)

