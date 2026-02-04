Miryalaguda (Telangana) [India], February 4 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced that the Rythu Bharosa benefit will be deposited in the farmers' accounts soon after the conclusion of the Municipal elections. Like in the past, the government will disburse the Rs 9000 crore scheme benefit to the farmers' accounts.

Highlighting the farmers' welfare with an expenditure of more than Rs 1 lakh crore in the last two years in the People's government, the Chief Minister reminded the farmer CM K Chandrashekhar Rao's warning of suicide by farmers if they cultivate paddy. Today, the Congress government is providing a Rs 500 bonus and purchasing every grain from the farmers.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Dhoop Chhav Company's 'Comfort' Mosquito Repellent Agarbatti Banned After Discovery of Illegal Chemical Dimefluthrin.

In a blistering attack on the previous BRS government, CM Revanth Reddy remarked that KCR and his family plundered Telangana's wealth. The CM dared to donate KTR's Janwada farmhouse, KCR's Erravalli farmhouse, Harish Rao's Moinabad farmhouse and their TVs, newspapers, and thousands of crores to the people of Telangana. It was only the KCR family who enjoyed power by adoring all key posts in the government during the BRS rule.

"How can the BRS leader be christened as the father of Telangana who looted the state, amassed the assets and bought swanky cars? KCR might be the father of their own community and not for Telangana. Let him tender an apology first to the state people ", the CM said that Telangana ideology professor Jaya Shankar should be regarded as Father of Telangana and Sonia Gandhi as 'Telangana Goddess '.

Also Read | 'How Did They Reach Udhampur?: Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah Questions Terror Resurgence After 2 Terrorists Killed in Basantgarh Encounter.

The CM recalled that Sonia Gandhi took the bold decision to grant statehood to Telangana at the expense of the party's interests in Andhra Pradesh. The Chief Minister also lambasted the BRS leadership for not giving any post to Shankaramma, the mother of Srikantha Chary, who sacrificed his life to the cause of Telangana during the intensified movement.

Further, CM Revanth Reddy blasted KCR for snooping on the phones of journalists, judges, film celebrities, political leaders and also husbands and wives during the BRS rule. The CM wondered if someone was questioning the government for summoning KCR for investigation in the phone tapping case. The former CM stooped too low in the phone tapping. KCR, KTR and Harish Rao should have been brought to the investigating agency offices with face masks during questioning.

Appealing to people to teach a befitting lesson to BRS in the Municipal elections for their misdeeds during the 10-year rule, the Chief Minister said that all the municipalities will be developed in the next 8 years. The people are requested to give a big mandate to the Congress and win the party in all 123 municipalities in the elections.

"I am confident that the Congress will retain power in the next assembly elections with the blessing of all the people of Telangana".

The big gathering in the public meeting indicated the Congress victory. The enthusiastic participation of women in the meeting reflected the unopposed victory in the municipal elections. Announcing the sanction of more Indiramma houses in the 2026-2027 budget, the Chief Minister said that the BJP and BRS will forfeit their deposits if the entire free RTC bus women beneficiaries vote for Congress in the elections.

"We are also providing free travel to the women candidates contesting from BRS and BJP. All the welfare scheme benefits are also given to the BRS leaders and supporters with any discrimination. Children of BRS leaders can also study in Young India Integrated Schools," he said.

Referring to the irrigation projects in Nalgonda district, the CM said that Nalgonda district is a fluoride-affected area and a solution to this problem was not found in the past. All the irrigation projects in Nalgonda district were built by the Congress party.

The CM nailed the BRS government for not completing the SLBC project. The previous Congress government dug the 30-kilometre tunnel of the SLBC project. The BRS government stalled the project with ulterior motives. We targeted to complete the SLBC project in two years. The unfortunate incident at the project site claimed 8 lives and delayed the works. The CM castigated the BRS leaders for spreading canards against the SLBC project. CM Revanth Reddy also criticised BRS leader Bhaskar Rao for ditching Congress and mortgaging the self-respect of Miryalaguda people at the feet of KCR in Erravalli farmhouse. Government already spent Rs 295 crore on Miryalaguda development.

The CM listed all the welfare schemes introduced during the Congress rule, aiming at the empowerment of tribals, the poor, Adivasis, unemployed youth, women, and minorities.

"After the formation of Telangana, the previous government did not even issue ration cards. The people's government issued ration cards to lakhs of people and provided fine rice to 3.1 crore people. Coarse rice distributed in the previous government was only useful to feed buffaloes. Those who are eating fine rice should vote for Congress. We have been providing 200 units of free electricity to every household and seeing not only light in your homes but also happiness in your eyes. We are constructing 100 Young India Integrated Schools in the state. During YSR's rule, 25 lakh Indiramma houses were built. KCR lured people with promises of building double-bedroom houses. He was the Chief Minister for ten years and built a farmhouse and Pragathi Bhavan for himself. The BRS government did not even think about building houses for the poor. We sanctioned 4.50 lakh Indiramma houses, the CM said the government was depositing money directly into the beneficiaries' accounts without any middlemen or fraud. Every MLA is requesting us to sanction more Indiramma houses," said Revanth Reddy.

The CM noted that in two years, we provided 70,000 jobs and waived farmers' loans. We helped women's self-help groups to set up petrol pumps and gave ₹25,000 crores to women's self-help groups at zero interest. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)