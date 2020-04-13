Delhi High Court Asks Its Officials to Download and Use Aarogya Setu Mobile App to Fight Against COVID-19 Pandemic

Delhi High Court (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 13: The Delhi High Court on Monday directed all its officials to download the 'Aarogya Setu" mobile app developed by the Centre to connect people with essential health services and"fight" against the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision taken by the high court was uploaded on its website.

The orders said, "Aarogya Setu, a mobile application, has been developed by the Government of India to connect people of India with essential health services to collectively fight against the pandemic (COVID-19) outbreak." Aarogya Setu App Used for Surveillance by Government of India? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News.

The app is aimed at augmenting the initiatives of the government in reaching out to and informing users about risks, best practices and advisories pertaining to containing the outbreak, the order said.

It also said the app helps "significantly" in contact-tracing and curbing the spread of COVID-19. "Considering the benefits and advantage of Aarogya Setu mobile application, all the officers/officials of this court are requested to download, install and use the same," the order said.

