COVID-19: HC Starts Helpline to Lodge Complaints Against Problems Faced While Video Conferencing

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday started a helpline number -- 14611 -- to receive complaints regarding audio or visual problems experienced during proceedings held via video conferencing.

Since the last week of March, the High Court has been hearing urgent matters via video conferencing to prevent crowding of the court premises and thus, curb spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, on the direction of Chief Justice D N Patel and as recommended by the Information Technology Committee of the High Court, the helpline has been started, an office order issued by the Registrar General's office said.

It said the complaints received on the helpline would be communicated to the court masters of the concerned judges conducting proceedings via video conferencing.

"To facilitate lodgement of complaints the Listing Branch shall provide in the cause list, in addition to the helpline number, the mobile number of the court master of the concerned bench (judges)," the office order also said.

It further said that "no grievance will be entertained with regard to connectivity, quality or otherwise, after the video conferencing proceedings are over, except where directions are passed by the concerned Bench to entertain such complaints post conclusion of video conferencing proceedings."

