COVID-19: Locals Barricaded Roads to Prevent Movement of People in WB's Bankura

Bankura (West Bengal) [India], Mar 26 (ANI): Locals at a village in Bankura have barricaded roads connecting the village to other parts of the district, with bamboo to prevent movement of people in the view of novel coronavirus outbreak."It is a message that everyone should remain at home amid coronavirus lockdown unless it is important to go out," a local told ANI.The Union Health Ministry had on Wednesday reported 606 positive COVID-19 cases in India including 43 foreign nationals. (ANI)

