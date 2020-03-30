COVID-19: Maharashtra Toll Rises to 10; Case Count Up to 220 COVID-19: Maharashtra Toll Rises to 10; Case Count Up to 220

Mumbai, Mar 30 (PTI) The death toll from the new coronavirus in Maharashtra rose to 10 on Monday, while the count of COVID-19 patients climbed to 220 with 17 new additions, a state health official said.

Among the deceased is an elderly man who died here on Saturday, while his test report, which turned out ot be positive, was receiverd on Monday, he said, adding the other fatality was reported from Pune earlier in the day.

With as many as 17 more persons testing positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra on Monday, the number of COVID-19 patients climbed to 220 from 203 on Sunday, the official said.

Out of these 17, eight are from Mumbai, five from Pune, two from Nagpur, while one each from Nashik and Kolhapur, he said.

The state also reported the death of two more persons due to the new coronavirus. Of these, an 80-year-old man died in a private hospital of Mumbai on March 28, but his sample tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, he said.

"The second person is a 52-year-old male patient from Pune. The Mumbai patient was suffering from high BP and cardiac ailment, while the Pune based patient was suffering from diabetes and high BP.

"With this, the total number of deaths in Maharashtra rose to 10, the official said.

"The patient from Pune was on ventilator support due to acute respiratory distress syndrome. He died of multiple organ failure on Monday, said a Pune civic body official.

This was the first coronavirus death reported from Pune.

Of the 10 deaths reported so far in the state, seven were in Mumbai and one each in Navi Mumbai, Buldhana and Pune.

On the other hand, state health officials have discharged as many as 39 COVID-19 patients after recovery.

Of the 220 coronavirus positive patients, 92 are in Mumbai and 43 in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and rural area, 25 in Sangli, 23 in Thane region, 16 in Nagpur, five in Ahmednagar, four in Yavatmal, two each in Satara and Kolhapur, and one each in Aurangabad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Gondia, Jalgaon, Buldhana and Nashik, he said.

So far, 4,538 people have been quarantined in various parts of the state of which 3,876 tested negative, while 220 have tested positive

The figure of home quarantined people is 19,161 while 1,224 people are in institutional quarantine, the official said.

