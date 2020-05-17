COVID-19: Malegaon, with 617 Cases, Remains Nashik Hotspot

Nashik, May 17 (PTI) The samples of six people who died earlier in hotspot Malegaon in Nashik tested positive for novel coronavirus on Sunday, and the addition of 14 cases took the COVID-19 count in the district to 796, health officials said.

The death toll due to the infection now stands at 42, of which 40 are from Malegaon and two from Nashik city, they added.

"Among the 14 new cases, nine are from Malegaon. As of now, Malegaon has 617 COVID-19 cases," an official said. PTI

