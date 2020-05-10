COVID-19: Pregnant Woman, Mother-son Test Positive in Jalna

Jalna, May 10 (PTI) A 22-year-old pregnant woman and two others tested positive for novel coronavirus on Sunday in Jalna in Maharashtra, taking the district's COVID-19 count to 11, health officials said.

Ranganath Nagar, where the woman stays, has been sealed and declared a containment zone, said District Civil Surgeon Dr Madhukar Rathod.

The other two who tested positive on Sunday are a 29- year-old man and his 52-year-old mother who had returned to their native Ambad from Mumbai recently, Rathod said.

