COVID-19: SCBA Resolves to Contribute Money for Purchase of PPE Kits for Frontline Workers

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Wednesday passed a resolution to contribute money for purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, masks and gloves for frontline workers like doctors and policemen in the fight against COVID-19.

It said doctors and hospital staff are putting their lives at great risk as they are forced to re-use masks and gloves while treating coronavirus patients due to the acute shortage of PPE kits.

The SCBA said it is unfortunate that hospital and sanitation workers, security staff, technicians, police and municipal corporations' employees are not getting sufficient protective gear, essential to combat COVID-19.

"SCBA vide its resolution passed on April 22, 2020 has resolved to contribute money for the purchase of PPE kits for some of the government hospitals and masks with gloves to (for) police stations and corporations' employees on behalf of Supreme Court lawyers.

"SCBA has taken this initiative as the Bar of the highest court of the country to set an example and to serve the front warriors in this pandemic crises. Executive Committee also resolved to request the members to make contributions for this purpose precisely. They would be given the benefit of 80G certificate," the bar said in a release.

