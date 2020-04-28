COVID-19: Southwest Delhi DM Tests Negative

New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) Southwest Delhi District Magistrate Rahul Singh, whose private secretary was found to be infected with COVID-19, has tested negative for coronavirus, an official said on Tuesday.

According to the official, samples of 17 officials were taken from the DM's office on Monday. The private secretary was attending office till last week.

"The district magistrate is in self-isolation for a few days," he also said.

On Monday, the number of coronavirus cases in Delhi crossed 3,000-mark, with 190 fresh cases being reported in a day.

