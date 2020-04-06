CPI Urges PM Modi to Call All-party Meeting on COVID-19

New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) CPI general secretary D Raja on Monday urged the government to call an all-party meeting to brief leaders of recognised political parties on the situation arising out of COVID-19 pandemic and hear out their concerns.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a meeting of floor leaders of both houses of Parliament on April 8. The 21-day nationwide lockdown is scheduled to end on April 14.

Only those political parties which have five or more members have been invited for the interaction, leaving out parties like the CPI which has one member in Rajya Sabha and two members in Lok Sabha.

"In fact this interaction should have happened during the last days of the Budget Session of Parliament or immediately after the adjournment of the Session," Raja wrote.

"The government, political parties and all those who matter in shaping the political, economic and social course of the country must come together and put their heads and efforts together to contain the disaster," he said.

The death toll due to novel coronavirus rose to 109 and the number of cases in the country climbed to 4,067 on Monday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

While the number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 3,666, as many as 291 people have been cured and discharged, the ministry said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)