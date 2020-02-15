Cyberabad Police Busts Fake Visa Stamping Racket, 7 Nabbed

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Feb 15 (ANI): The Cyberabad Police busted a fake Visa stamping gang by nabbing all the accused and sent them to judicial remand."The Special Operation Team, Shamshabad zone, has busted a fake Visa stamping gang, which was led by Rellu Kubinder Rao, who used to send women abroad through fake Visa stamping," VC Sajjanar, CP, Cyberabad told ANI on Friday.The SOT Shamshabad Zone had begun investigations after getting complaints from two women.The SOT nabbed the prime accused and six others from a hotel in Shamshabad area with the materials used by them from a hotel on Friday morning.The accused used to create fake police clearance certificates (PCC), medical certificates which are required to work in Dubai, and also procured Dubai tourist visas.Police seized Rs 2 lakh in cash, laptop, 16 passports, 13 Visa papers and 25 stamps from the accused.All the seven accused have been sent to judicial remand. (ANI)

