Kartik Aaryan, gearing up to release his upcoming film, Chandu Champion, shared a video of him working in the gym. However, his grandmother took all the attention as she worked out next to him as an inspiration for the actor. Kartik took to his Instagram and shared a workout video in which he can be seen lifting 50 kg dumbbells for his back muscles. His dad can be seen next to him, training her shoulders. She gives him a tap and says, "Thanks, buddy.". Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan Gorges on His Fave Rasmalai After a Year As He Completes Shooting of Kabir Khan Directorial (Watch Video).

Kartik wrote in the caption, "Dadi on fire. Don't focus on me, but focus on the champion behind me. Always working out in the gym inspires fitness and enthusiasm. #ChampionsFitness #ThanxBuddy." For Chandu Champion, the actor underwent a physical transformation to star in the real-life story of a sportsman. Earlier, Kartik shared a post on his social media where he mentioned how he finally got to taste the sugar after a year as he wrapped up the Chandu Champion shooting.

The actor shared a video from the wrap-up of the film showing director Kabir Khan feeding him a Rasmalai to mark the end of the journey on a sweet note. Kartik, surprised by the gesture at first, proceeded to eat the sweet and hug his director. The rest of the crew was cheering and smiling at the sweet moment. One person even spoke about Kartik getting a sugar rush since he consumed sugar after a year.

