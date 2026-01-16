Actor Kartik Aaryan has reportedly returned a significant portion of his acting fee following the underwhelming box office performance of his latest release, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Industry sources indicate the actor voluntarily waived approximately INR 15 crore to help mitigate financial losses for the film’s producers. ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ Movie Review: Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s Discount ‘DDLJ’ Romcom Feels Made for Algorithms, Not Fans! (LatestLY Exclusive).

The romantic comedy, directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced under the Dharma Productions banner, arrived in theatres on December 25, 2025. Despite a high-profile holiday release, the film struggled to gain traction, eventually grossing an estimated ₹INR 49 crore worldwide against a reported production budget of INR 90 crore.

A Gesture of Professional Solidarity

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Aaryan, who reportedly charged a fee of INR 50 crore for the project, took the initiative to return the funds after it became clear the film would not meet its commercial targets.

The move has been widely characterised by industry analysts as a "responsible" step. In an era where rising star remunerations often put a strain on mid-budget projects, such gestures are seen as a way to maintain healthy relationships between talent and production houses.

Quashing Rumors of a Fallout

The financial adjustment also serves to address recent speculation regarding a rift between Aaryan and producer Karan Johar. Rumours had circulated that the film's failure had strained their professional partnership and affected Aaryan’s association with Johar's talent agency, DCAA.

However, sources close to the production have dismissed these claims as baseless. The actor and producer are reportedly continuing their collaboration, with Aaryan currently filming the upcoming project Naagzilla, also co-produced by Dharma Productions.

A Repeat Pattern of Support

This is not the first time Aaryan has adjusted his remuneration in response to box office results. In 2023, the actor made a similar gesture following the disappointing performance of Shehzada, where he reportedly gave up a portion of his fee to support the film's producers.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which reunited Aaryan with his Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star Ananya Panday, tells the story of two individuals with conflicting views on modern love. While the film received a lukewarm response in theatres, it is expected to begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video in February 2026. ‘Naagzilla’: Kartik Aaryan’s Upcoming Supernatural Comedy Film Not Pushed, Actor To Wrap Shoot by February 2026 – Reports.

Kartik Aaryan's Upcoming Projects

lineup features several high-profile projects, starting with the creature-comedy Naagzilla, where he plays a shape-shifting serpent, slated for August 14, 2026. He is also set to star in Anurag Basu's musical romantic drama, Tu Meri Zindagi Hai, which is expected to premiere in May 2026. Additionally, director Anees Bazmee has confirmed that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4 is currently in development with Aaryan returning as Rooh Baba.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 16, 2026 07:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).