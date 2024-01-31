Kartik Aaryan has finally completed the shooting of his upcoming film, Chandu Champion - and he's celebrating in the sweetest way possible! Taking to Instagram, the actor penned a happy note highlighting how he can finally indulge in his favourite treat, Rasmalai. "Finally eating sugar after a year!! After more than a year of intense preparation and 8 months of day-n-night shoots across the globe," he captioned the video. The movie is helmed by Kabir Khan. Chandu Champion: It's a Wrap for Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan Starrer! Actor Takes an Ice Bath in River After Kashmir Shoot (Watch Video).

Kartik Aaryan Binges on Rasmalai:

