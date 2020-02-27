David Beckham Still Has Train Ticket Victoria Beckham Used to Give Him Her Phone Number

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 27 (ANI): English Footballer David Beckham, who has been married to Victoria Beckham for 20 years now, still remembers the moment they met like it was yesterday. He told the story in an episode of 'The Tonight Show' on Wednesday (local time).According to E!News, the 44-year-old soccer player stepped down the memory lane to 1997, when David was still playing for Manchester United, Victoria came to see the team play in London along with her then-manager and fellow Spice Girls member Mel C (a.k.a. Sporty Spice). He said, "We all had our favourite Spice Girl....[Victoria] was obviously my favourite, it might be a bit awkward if it wasn't."At that time, the two didn't get to talk at that game but fate gave them a second chance at love when Posh Spice headed to Manchester for another game the following week.David recalled that Victoria has had a couple of drinks, So he decided to get her number. He revealed that they talked for about an hour in the players' lounge. "Then, she actually got the train up that day, so she wrote her number down on her train ticket, which I still have," Beckham added.As fans know, the fashion designer and the Inter Miami CF owner have four kids namely, 20-year-old Brooklyn Beckham, 17-year-old Romeo Beckham, and 8-year-old Harper Beckham. (ANI)

