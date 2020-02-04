Day Six Roundup of 10th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship

Kollam (Kerala) [India], Feb 4 (ANI): Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Hockey Punjab, and Hockey Karnataka registered victories in their respective matches during the sixth day in the 10th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2020 (A Division) here on Tuesday.In a Group A match, Hockey Madhya Pradesh got the better of Hockey HIM beating them 4-0. Karishma Singh (36',50') scored a brace while Akansha Singh (12') and Manisha Chauhan scored a goal each for Madhya Pradesh.In a Group B match, Hockey Karnataka beat Hockey Rajasthan 6-0. MG Yashika (4'), HR Anjali (36'), R Sushmitha (38'), NR Soumyashree (54'), KS Vidya (55') and M Devi (58') scored a goal each in the victory.In another Group B match, Hockey Haryana drew with Sports Authority of India (SAI) 3-3. Haryana took a 3-0 lead in the first quarter with goals from Deepika (5',12') and Annu (14'). SAI bounced back with two goals in the second quarter and one in the third. Dung Dung Betan (26', 42') scored a brace for SAI, while Gayatri Kissan (24') scored a goal.In a Group C match, Hockey Maharashtra drew with Hockey Chandigarh 4-4. Kajal Sadashiv (7') drew first blood for Maharashtra scoring a goal in the seventh minute of the match. Soon Chandigarh took the lead with goals from Sonu (22') and Kirandeep Kaur (36'). A minute later, Maharashtra equalised after Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (37') found the back of the net.Soon, Manju (41',45') scored a brace to give Chandigarh the lead again. Rutuja (45') again helped Maharashtra peg one back and Akshata Abaso (49') struck for Maharashtra to equalise.In another Group C match, Hockey Punjab beat Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu 4-0. Rajwinder Kaur (3', 37') scored two goals for Punjab. Jaspinder Kaur (10') and Pooja Rani (34') scored a goal each for the winning team.In a Group D match, Hockey Jharkhand narrowly edged past Central Reserve Police Force 1-0. The lone goal for Jharkhand came from Rani Albela Toppo (3') in the first quarter.Another match saw Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy beat Chhattisgarh Hockey 8-1. Jyoti Pal (2' and 56'), Nidhi Kanchan (9'), Yogita Verma (11'), Upasana Singh (21'), Anjali Gautam (27'), Neeraj Rana (35'), Sadhna Sengar (52') scored in Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy win while Anchal Sahu (60) was the lone goal scorer for Chhattisgarh Hockey.On Tuesday, the match between Kerala Hockey and Hockey Bhopal was forfeited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)