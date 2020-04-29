Deepak Mittal is India's New Ambassador to Qatar, Piyush Srivastava to Bahrain

World. (File Image)

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Deepak Mittal has been appointed India's next Ambassador to Qatar, while Piyush Srivastava goes to Bahrain in the same capacity, as per an official release of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued on Wednesday.Deepak Mittal is a Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs. Mittal has served as a Joint Secretary in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Iran.The new appointees are of the 1998 batch of Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and both of them are expected to take up their assignments shortly. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)