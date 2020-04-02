Deepika Shares Adorable Picture of Ranveer Taking Nap: Productivity in Time of COVID-19

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], Apr 2 (ANI): Deepika Padukone on Thursday shared a glimpse of how she is spending time with husband Ranveer Singh amid the 21-day-long government-imposed lockdown and revealed a picture of him taking a nap.The 34-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared an extremely adorable picture. In the snap, Ranveer is seen taking a nap while covered in aa quilt and keeping his hand under a pillow. Deepika has pasted a strip on Ranveer's forehead noting "Husband." It seems like the 'Bajirao Mastani' is enjoying his isolation time by taking in some good sleep.Deepika captioned the adorable post as, "Season 1:Episode 7: & while I was at it... @ranveersingh #wannabemariekondo #thinkitookittoofar Productivity in the time of COVID-19!"The adorable post on Instagram garnered more than 4k likes within an hour of being posted and received heart-warming comments by celebrity followers including Kiara Advani and Tisca Chopra.Lately, Deepika has been providing insights to her fans as to how she is tackling boredom during her time cinfined to her home by sharing pictures and videos on the photo-sharing platform. So far, she has shared videos and pictures of working out, sorting wardrobe, having ice cream, and playing games.Scores of Bollywood celebrities are staying at home in the wake of the pandemic and are advising people to remain indoors to be safe.Actors including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone are spreading the message to take the necessary precautions. (ANI)

