Delhi-bound Passenger Arrested at Chennai Airport with Gold Worth Rs 37 Lakh

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Mar 10 (ANI): A Delhi-bound passenger was arrested at Chennai Airport on Sunday after three bundles of gold paste worth Rs 37.3 lakh were recovered from his possession.According to officials, 825 grams of gold was recovered from his handbag.The gold has been seized under the Customs Act and the passenger has been arrested."On 8.03.2020 pax bound for Delhi by AI 143 was intercepted at the boarding gate. On search of his handbag, three bundles of gold paste were recovered. On extraction 825 grams of gold valued at Rs 37.3 lakhs was recovered and seized under the Customs Act. Pax arrested," Chennai Customs tweeted on Monday. (ANI)

